Photo: Taraba-born N-Power beneficiary returns 2 months stipend paid into his account after he got new job with another employer

Daniel Joshua, an N-Power beneficiary from Lissem in Ussa local government area of Taraba state refunded two months stipend paid into his account after he got another job.
The Economics graduate from the Modibo Adama University of Technology, Yola, was employed under the Federal Government N-Power scheme as a Primary school teacher at Kaduna Lissem primary school, in Taraba.
Around April when he secured a job with the Central Bank of Nigeria in Benin, the 31-year-old refunded the April and May stipends N-Power stipend credited to him in June, for the period he had already disengaged from the N-Power programme.
The N-Power management has commended Joshua for refunding the money. A message on its official Facebook page partly reads:
"Beyond just securing a job, Daniel displayed the sterling virtues of integrity by making this refund to the public purse. Thank you Daniel. We are proud of you. We wish you the best in your future endeavours."
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday July 1, tweeted and praised Joshua’s rare display of integrity, which he said was worthy of emulation by Nigerian youths.
Joshua said his sound Christian moral upbringing compelled him to refund the N60,000 paid into his account, after he quit the scheme.
“My pastor once told me that whatever weakens the conscience weakens the authority, and because i have always tried to avoid anything that will weaken my conscience, taking the decision to refund the money was not a problem. Although i didn’t have any money in my account at the time, the orientation from my bosses in my new employment about transparency, integrity and accountability also helped me quickly decide on the right path to take in the matter,’’ said the married father of one.
Joshua revealed that some family members and friends tried to persuade him to keep the money.
“But I am happy because both my wife, mother and elder brother, encouraged me to refund the money as soon as i received the alert for the two monhs salary. Yes, there were some friends and family members who persuaded me to keep the money, saying it was my luck,’’ he said.
