Photo: Police parade retired DSP who raped a 9-year-old girl in Cross River State

The retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Christopher Archibong, who was arrested for
defiling a nine-year-old girl was paraded alongside 62 others at the Cross River State Police Headquarters on Thursday, July 6. See previous report (here).
Briefing newsmen, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa said that Archibong,55, committed the crime on May 31, 2017 in Calabar.
Inuwa explained that the suspect tricked the victim by luring her into his uncompleted building to go and fetch wood for him, adding that in an attempt for the victim to resist him, Archibong threatened to kill her spiritually.
“On May 31, 2017, one traffic warden officer who retired as a DSP, Mr Christopher Archibong, 55, defiled a 9-year-old girl. On June 5 2017, when she could no longer bear it, she informed her mother of the incident and the case was reported to the police on June 7 2017.”
The police commissioner said upon his arrest the suspect had confessed to the crime, adding that he would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.
However, Archibong, told newsmen in an interview that “the whole matter was a set up.”
“I was set up by my close neighbours who got jealous of me after I bought a piece of land to build my house. I retired as a DSP in February this year, I am a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria; I did not rape the girl as it is said,” he said.
