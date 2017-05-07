"Remember the Zamfara audio which alleged some corrupt practices against the commissioner women affairs? see what t is turning into.
''Report reaching says, after the Hon. Commissioner Balkisu Ibrahim Bungudu debunked the corrupt practices allegation against her, some media houses in Zamfara advanced their findings by way of getting across to the orphanage home to interview some boys. The Commissioner, in her interviewed outrightly described the meal being served in the orphanage as the best ever. But, one of the boys told the media that sometimes they sleep without eating or with just little. Based on that statement, report says, the Commissioner Women Affairs Zamfara instructed they should punish the boy which they ended up inflicting injury on him."
Wednesday, 5 July 2017
Photo: 'Hungry' orphan allegedly punished on the order of Zamfara State Commissioner of Women Affairs
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/05/2017 02:06:00 pm
6 comments:
This is the main reason why i alwats reitrate that i highly detest and hate politicians.politicians and former nigerian leaders are the problem.of nigeria today and they keep.using the ethnic and tribe and religious card to confuse and blind the masses .its a great shame someone that should live fir the better well.being of the masses who voted him and indirectly gave him.a job as a cimmissioner by voting his governor into office is unfortunately the one thats did such thing to him and making life unbearable.so sad nigerian masses need to rise up sgainst power drunk.individuals abusing political positions .nigerians in power are so unbelievable seriously .what a pathetic thing.
Their problem. Good intentioned Nigerians may want to help but the same destitute almajiri and talakawa u want to help will be used by their oppressors to fight you.
Hmmm
... Merited happiness
THESE PEOPLE ARE BARBARIANS
Really? ?
Rediclous
