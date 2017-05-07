 Photo: 'Hungry' orphan allegedly punished on the order of Zamfara State Commissioner of Women Affairs | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Photo: 'Hungry' orphan allegedly punished on the order of Zamfara State Commissioner of Women Affairs

Human rights activist IG Wala has accused the Zamfara State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Balkisu Ibrahim Bungudu of ordering the punishment of a boy in an orphanage home after he told the media that they usually go to bed with little or no food. See his post shared on Facebook yesterday:
"Remember the Zamfara audio which alleged some corrupt practices against the commissioner women affairs? see what t is turning into.
''Report reaching says, after the Hon. Commissioner Balkisu Ibrahim Bungudu debunked the corrupt practices allegation against her, some media houses in Zamfara advanced their findings by way of getting across to the orphanage home to interview some boys. The Commissioner, in her interviewed outrightly described the meal being served in the orphanage as the best ever. But, one of the boys told the media that sometimes they sleep without eating or with just little. Based on that statement, report says, the Commissioner Women Affairs Zamfara instructed they should punish the boy which they ended up inflicting injury on him."

6 comments:

Adetola Odukoya said...

This is the main reason why i alwats reitrate that i highly detest and hate politicians.politicians and former nigerian leaders are the problem.of nigeria today and they keep.using the ethnic and tribe and religious card to confuse and blind the masses .its a great shame someone that should live fir the better well.being of the masses who voted him and indirectly gave him.a job as a cimmissioner by voting his governor into office is unfortunately the one thats did such thing to him and making life unbearable.so sad nigerian masses need to rise up sgainst power drunk.individuals abusing political positions .nigerians in power are so unbelievable seriously .what a pathetic thing.

5 July 2017 at 14:18
FredLaw said...

Their problem. Good intentioned Nigerians may want to help but the same destitute almajiri and talakawa u want to help will be used by their oppressors to fight you.

5 July 2017 at 14:31
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmm


... Merited happiness

5 July 2017 at 14:35
OSINANL said...

THESE PEOPLE ARE BARBARIANS

5 July 2017 at 15:13
Manuel Kunmi said...

Really? ?

5 July 2017 at 15:20
Anonymous said...

Rediclous

5 July 2017 at 15:26

