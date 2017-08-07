Photo: Endurance Omogun-Eichie jailed for 6 years in the UK for firearms offences

Endurance Omogun-Eichie of Cormorant Road, E7 appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 7 July for sentencing after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, one count of possessing a firearm without a firearm certificate, one count of possessing an altered firearm without a firearm certificate and two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate.
Officers from the Met's Trident and Area Crime Command found the four firearms and a quantity of ammunition after they executed a search warrant at Omogun-Eichie's home address on 10 February.
Omogun-Eichie, a student who had been living away from home during the week, was arrested later the same day at London Euston railway station.
Detective Constable Gareth Starr, who led the investigation, said: "As a result of this proactive operation we have taken four potentially lethal weapons off the streets of London.
"Trident officers work relentlessly to arrest and prosecute anyone who possesses an illegal gun. The significant custodial sentence this defendant has received reflects the seriousness with which the courts regard this crime."
Detective Inspector Steve Meechan, of the Met's Trident and Area Crime Command, said:
"Tackling gun crime remains a key priority of the Met and Trident officers will continue to target those who choose to store such dangerous weapons."
