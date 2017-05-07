 Photo: Clergyman reportedly attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen on his farm in Southern Kaduna | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Photo: Clergyman reportedly attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen on his farm in Southern Kaduna

Suspected Fulani herdsmen yesterday attacked Rev Peter Audu of ECWA Church in Aban in Numana Chiefdom of Sanga LGA in Kaduna state. Facebook user, Nad Kason who shared the report of the fresh attack online wrote
 "This blood sucking demons are at it again. Rev Peter Audu of ECWA Church, Aban in Numana Chiefdom of Sanga LGA [Abt 50 yrs of age] was attacked on his farm at about 5pm today by Fulani herdsmen.
He was left supposedly dead with deep matchete cuts on his head. He is right now at the general hosp in Gwantu receiving treatment. There is God".

2 comments:

Peter Enoh said...

All these set of people called Fulani herdsmen need to be killed and massacred.. They think they can just do what they like.. pretend they are illiterates and no one talks anything about that...That's too bad
I CAN NEVER FORGET WHAT THIS PEOPLE DID TO MY COMMUNITY...NEVER

5 July 2017 at 14:55
Manuel Kunmi said...

hmmmmmn

5 July 2017 at 15:18

