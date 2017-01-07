 Photo: 24-year-old mother arrested after foetus is found dumped in dustbin | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 1 July 2017

Photo: 24-year-old mother arrested after foetus is found dumped in dustbin

Police have arrested a 24-year-old mother after a gruesome discovery of a foetus in a dustbin was made last Friday morning at around 8:30am, in Senderwood, Bedfordview, South Africa.
According to a Bedfordview Police spokesperson, Mduduzi Nhlabathi, it was alleged that a man looking for papers in the rubbish bins, on Milton Street, suddenly saw the dead baby.

"He then called the police to come and investigate. An investigation was then initiated and enquiries were conducted,” explained Nhlabathi.
Nhlabathi added that a house was visited and a few people were questioned. The suspected mother was eventually arrested for concealment of birth and will face her charge in court.

Photo credit: Bedfordview SAP
Vivian Reginalds said...

ONLY IN S.A
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

1 July 2017 at 05:39

