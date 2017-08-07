 Peace Hyde’s stunning make-up in this photo is a new level of slay | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 8 July 2017

Peace Hyde’s stunning make-up in this photo is a new level of slay

 Eyebrow on fleek, highlight on fleek, Peace Hyde on fleek! ​Media personality and Forbes Correspondent Peace Hyde‘s beauty and make-up in this photo is all shades of stunning.

 The make-up done by Joyce Jacob Beauty. She’s definitely not here to play with this level of slay on display. Check out what she had to say about the look on her Instagram page:


Posted by at 7/08/2017 11:20:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts