Patience Jonathan petitions House of Representatives over alleged attacks, harassment by security agencies

Former First Lady, Patience Good luck Jonathan has petitioned the House of Representatives over alleged persistent personal attacks and harassment by some agencies of the Federal Government.
In the petition written by her lawyers and presented during the House's plenary by Hon. Bright Tamuno, the lawmaker representing Okrika Constituency of Rivers, Rep. Bright Tamuno,
According to her, no former first lady has been harassed like this before. Therefore, putting into consideration the sacrifices that her husband has made for the country, she is asking the House to call the agencies to order in view of their refusal to obey court orders.
The petition has been referred to the House Committee on Public Petitions for further legislative action.
Lol. Really!!! Someone should educate her the role of the national assembly.
