 Patience Jonathan petitions House of Representatives over alleged attacks, harassment by security agencies | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Patience Jonathan petitions House of Representatives over alleged attacks, harassment by security agencies

Former First Lady, Patience Good luck Jonathan has petitioned the House of Representatives over alleged persistent personal attacks and harassment by some agencies of the Federal Government.

In the petition written by her lawyers and presented during the House's plenary by Hon. Bright Tamuno, the lawmaker representing Okrika Constituency of Rivers, Rep. Bright Tamuno, 
Mrs Jonathan alleges that the attacks on her is being orchestrated by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other agencies of the federal government.

According to her, no former first lady has been harassed like this before. Therefore, putting into consideration the sacrifices that her husband has made for the country, she is asking the House to call the agencies to order in view of their refusal to obey court orders. 

The petition has been referred to the House Committee on Public Petitions for further legislative action.
Posted by at 7/06/2017 04:36:00 pm

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Lol. Really!!! Someone should educate her the role of the national assembly.

6 July 2017 at 16:45

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts