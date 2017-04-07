 Over 700 Boko Haram terrorists surrender to Nigerian Army | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Over 700 Boko Haram terrorists surrender to Nigerian Army

Over 700 members of Boko Haram group are to surrender to the Nigerian Army. The move is as a result sustained series of bombardment on suspected location of Boko Haram terrorists, by troops of 26 Task Force Brigade, Nigerian Army, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, said out of the 700, 70 have come out of hiding and are being profiled. The rest are expected to come out from hiding the coming days.
"Preliminary investigation has shown that among them were key commanders and influential members of the terrorists group, one of whom matches suspect number 225 on Boko Haram terrorists most wanted list released by the Nigerian Army. So far, the surrendered terrorists have been making useful statements and it is expected that many more of them will surrender" the statement reads.
