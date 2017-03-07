"O'S Island reality show - Alpha, Badagry, Eleko or Elegushi: which Clan are you rooting for?"

Plot: 21 contestants, drawn from different works of life, are marooned on an island. For 40days, they would battle each other out on different task, to win the grand price of $10,000.
Episode 1, Saw the eviction of a contestant named Victor Paul, for contravening a punctuality rule.
On episode 2, 4 appointed head hunchos had to choose their preferred clan mates and build their respective tents. At the completion, the Commandant Dominic Mudabayi, handed them their clan flags.
The names of the four clans are:
Alpha, Badagry, Eleko and Elegushi clans, named after popular beach fronts / islands/ communities in Lagos state.
For the next couple of days, clans would compete against each other to build up points. Any clan that falls below the cut off score would face the oracle, where one or more contestants of that clan would be voted out of the show.
The oracle is none other than the Area fada himself, Charles "Charley boy" Oputa.
The show which would run daily at 10pm for 40days, is currently exclusive to Dstv urban channel 153 . But already they are calls from GOTV subscribers to extend the show to their bouquet.
With 3 episodes aired so far, the show is looking interesting already and the fan base is building.
Has O's island come to take the spot previously held by Gulder ultimate search? Time would tell.
The show is created, produced and Directed by Ace Nigerian film maker Otu Njama III
For more updates follow the show on
twitter/IG: @os_island.
Facebook: Os island.
Or subscribe to www.njama.tv
Check out the trailer for the Oracle below:
