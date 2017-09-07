 Ooni of Ife, 4 governors lose their phones to thieves at the wedding of Governor Amosun and Abike Dabiri' children | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 9 July 2017

Ooni of Ife, 4 governors lose their phones to thieves at the wedding of Governor Amosun and Abike Dabiri' children

According to Thisday journalist, Azuka Ogujiuba, the phones of the Ooni of Ife and four governors were stolen at the wedding of the Governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun's daughter Ayomide, to the son of President Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Relations and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Oladipo, which held in Ogun state yesterday. She disclosed this on a post she shared on IG


"The royal fathers were in the building at the Dabiri and Amosu's wedding in Abeokuta. I am still in awe of how the Ooni's phone, his best friend Jide Fadairo's phone and four governors phone was stolen at the wedding? I mean what about their security details, were they dozing or what? Even on our table my friend @winolive iphone and 30k was nicked from her purse and immediately l mounted more security on my iPhone 7, because it is just 2 weeks old, l know l will faint in that hall if my own joins the missing ones or the thief will steal me along o"she wrote
Posted by at 7/09/2017 03:01:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts