"The royal fathers were in the building at the Dabiri and Amosu's wedding in Abeokuta. I am still in awe of how the Ooni's phone, his best friend Jide Fadairo's phone and four governors phone was stolen at the wedding? I mean what about their security details, were they dozing or what? Even on our table my friend @winolive iphone and 30k was nicked from her purse and immediately l mounted more security on my iPhone 7, because it is just 2 weeks old, l know l will faint in that hall if my own joins the missing ones or the thief will steal me along o"she wrote
Sunday, 9 July 2017
Ooni of Ife, 4 governors lose their phones to thieves at the wedding of Governor Amosun and Abike Dabiri' children
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/09/2017 03:01:00 pm
