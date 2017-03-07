OMG! Woman's breasts rots away after botched boob job

The procedure went horribly wrong after she was left with necrosis, a condition that causes the death and decay of cells.
'I knew my breasts would have to be cosmetically fixed and that surgery was the only option - so I decided to get a mastopexy.
'You hear more horror stories from people that go abroad than you do in the UK. And I thought I'd be safe here.
'You never think something bad is going to happen to you, but obviously it did. I've been left with lasting damage and it's even worse than before.
'It sounds harsh but it looks like somebody's hacked away at me with a blunt, rusty knife.'
Kirsty's ordeal began in January 2015 when she contacted one of UK's leading cosmetic surgery provider, Transform over the internet. She arranged a consultation and soon after, she was sitting in a pre-surgery assessment with Dr Vasilescu where the doctor discussed the procedure and showed her pictures of women who have had similar treatments. She went under the knife at BMI Kings Park Clinic in Glasgow on July 2015 and went home a day after.
She returned to the clinic for post-op check ups but felt something was wrong when her nipples started dying.
Parts of her breasts turned black and pieces of dying flesh had to be removed.
She said: 'After the surgery, I went to get my dressings changed. The nurse said that I had necrosis - rotting flesh.
'I knew this was possible from my research because the nipples are getting taken off and put back on and sometimes part of it can not heal right.
'Every time I went back they took bits off. I thought it was to help the skin regenerate and grow again.
'I looked down at it and it was black. I knew it shouldn't look that colour, but I trusted the nurse.' She met with Dr Vasilescu an August 16 and the surgeon assured her that everything was in order before putting a plaster back on the wound.
But Kirsty raised concerns with the clinic before demanding to see another surgeon - and that was the last time she saw Dr Vasilescu.
Kirsty said: 'She just took the plasters off and pulled a face. She said it was "fine" and put new plasters on it.
'I felt terrible. I knew something wasn't right. I don't know if it was the language barrier of whether it was ignorance, but she just didn't seem to have any compassion.
'I went out to reception to ask whether I could see another surgeon because I wasn't happy.
'I asked specifically not to see her and never saw her after that.'
Another surgeon was then tasked with re-examining her and he treated the wound before putting Kirsty on a course of antibiotics to stop the infection.
Kirsty said: 'I went to see another surgeon. Straight away when he took the plasters off, he said I need antibiotics because there was an infection.
'He wrote me a prescription, cleaned it and put plasters on it again.
'I started the antibiotics and was on them for a week to clear the infection up.'
Dr Vasilescu eventually left the establishment and Kirsty claims she discovered other women had suffered at the doctor's hands. Dr Vasilescu appeared before an interim orders tribunal at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) on 8 August 2016 following an investigation. She
was handed an interim suspension before finally being erased from the register on 10 February 2017.
She is now no longer allowed to perform surgeries in the UK continues to work her home country of Romania and even advertises her services on the internet.
Kirsty claims she was offered £250 compensation as a 'goodwill gesture' but rejected the money.
She said: 'I have to get revision surgery done because there is so much damage.
'Nothing is where it should be. Everything is too high up. My breasts are really hard, they're sore and I have no nipples.
'I've put on weight because of the stress and not being able to keep active.
'Now it looks like somebody's hacked away at me with a blunt, rusty knife.
'For £6,000 that shouldn't be the case - for getting it done in the UK.
'It makes you lose faith in the health care system and all these regulations that are out there.
'I'm happy to speak out as long as it stops other people from getting treated in this way.'
Transform confirmed Dr Vasilescu no longer works for them but they have refused to provide the reasons.
5 comments:
Hope she happi now
ewww. she should have just left the breasts like that, a lot of men are okay with a 36D breast size. she would now have to be doing follow up treatments and surgeries to correct the
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
mistake of the first surgery that went wrong. she can always go to the botch tv show surgeons that are based in california.
yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
YEYE PEOPLE
What Horror!!!
Post a Comment