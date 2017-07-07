Ogun lawmaker and PDP governorship aspirant, Oladipupo Adebutu escapes assassination attempt, supporter shot dead

A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu, on Wednesday, narrowly escaped death, after unidentified armed men opened fire on his convoy at Oke Ide, Otta, Ogun State.
One of his supporters identified as Mojeed, was shot dead by the assailants suspected to be loyalists of political opponents.
It was gathered that Adebutu, who is the chairman, House Committee on Rural Development and governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, was returning from Ogun West senatorial district meeting in Otta when the incident happened.
According to The Tribune, he had stopped over at Otta from Ayeitoro, venue of the meeting, to visit some party members who were arrested by the police on Tuesday based on a complaint by a rival faction of the party led by one Prince Segun Seriki.
An eyewitness said shortly after Adebutu parted with the party members whose release he had earlier secured, the assailants struck.
It was gathered that a crisis had erupted on Tuesday when Seriki, who hails from Ijebu Igbo in Ogun East, declared his governorship ambition in Ogun West district, a decision that was allegedly opposed by supporters of another governorship aspirant, Gboyega Isiaka, resulting in a pandemonium that led to the arrest and the arraignment that followed.
Seriki said he had no hand in the incident as he was not in Ota when it happened.
“I was not in Ota anyway, but I can understand their desperation to cover up the killing of somebody. People came to attack me last week. I am a law-abiding Nigerian. I have reported to the law enforcement agency. They have arrested those that attacked me and charged them to court," he said.
“I had no contact with unruly people. My position is to enhance the enforcement of law and order. Some people believe in circumventing the law for whatever anticipated political game. It is their luck. There was no way I could come into the picture. I don’t resort to self-help and I don’t deal with thugs,” he added.
