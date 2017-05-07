Obasanjo to Nigerian youths: Only a few of us remains, exploit our experience now

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, today told Nigerian youths to exploit the wisdom of older generation of Nigerians while they are still here.
He made this statement during a visit to the office of the Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, to condole him and the people of Kano on the death of Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Sule.
Obasanjo said that with the exit of the respected statesman, Nigerian youth have less of the older generation of Nigerians to learn from.
He told the youths that no matter how they felt, the voices of older Nigerians still represent that of wisdom and hope.
He said: “Even if you think that as young people you have the same number of new clothes as we the old people, you can certainly not have the same number of rags.”
Premium Times reports that Obasanjo lauded the late Danmasani as an embodiment of peace, wisdom and patriotism, adding that he had always prayed for “a land of unity, land of order, land of progress and an envy of the African States.”
He added: “This man (Maitama Sule) has left behind a big shoe and I don’t know if there is anybody fit enough to fill that shoe for now.”
In his remarks, Governor Ganduje described former President Obasanjo as a detribalised leader who had always identified with the people of Kano on many occasions.
Present at the meeting were Niger and Adamawa State governors, Abubakar Bello and Jibrilla Bindowo; a former judge, Mamman Nasir; the Wakilin Adamawa, Hassan Adamu; and the former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako.
the role Obj plays to foster unity in this country is in-quantifiable. i ask my self if the south loses a prominent politician, who from the north can play
such a role? Not One. No former head or state from the north acting as a bridge builder ..all in their mansions cooling off despite having held the position more in numbers.
I supposed learn from the old generation the experience of exploiting the nation's resources and impoverishing the common man he meant? I don't even know what to say to him and his mockery to the youths in form of advice
Die quick let's Bury you jere
BABA I beg gi go sit down for chair....Who una experience won epp?with what is happening in the country today...was it not the devilish act of all'ye old fools..
Nonsense!!!
Pls is this a joke. Exactly what wisdom are we supposed to exploit?. Wisdom of corruption or wisdom of leaving Nigeria in the dark ages when other countries forge ahead with progress and development? Or is it wisdom of leaving the country in such an insecure state that the country is in a state of emergency? Perhaps it is wisdom of lack of good health care or lack of modern schools with sound academic ratings? This idiot should just shut up and stop embarrassing himself.
Holy Ghost!!
Where has your experience taken the country? Tomorrow, the likes of Jonathan and Buhari and all these stupid governors and senseless senators will still be talking about experience. Nigeria is still where it is right now and whenever anyone from your generation dies, we are constantly reminded of the need to celebrate them. Your generation is just useless and I feel you guys should just sink into abyss!!!
