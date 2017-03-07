 Nwankwo Kanu and wife, Amara celebrate 13th wedding anniversary | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

Nwankwo Kanu and wife, Amara celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Legendary footballer, Nwankwo Kanu and his wife Amara are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary. In the early hours of today, Amara shared a photo via IG from their white wedding and wrote;



"The '03 Bonnie and Clyde. Happy wedding anniversary babe. @kingkanu4 #makingmysunshine #healthylivingwithamarakanu #akhealthy #thekanus #movingforward #14yrsandcounting #shiningourlight #july2017"
Posted by at 7/03/2017 08:26:00 am

3 comments:

Apologist Azolike Nonso Afamefuna said...

Not like Tonto and Churchill were rich and poverty brought them together. This one is real marriage

3 July 2017 at 08:29
Oghenetega said...

Yuls O...
Wishing them Hapoy Wedding Anniversary.

3 July 2017 at 08:38
Stephn'ad said...

congrats beautiful people.May you continue to count more anniversaries. Marriage is not a horro movie as some failed couples make it seem.

3 July 2017 at 08:46

