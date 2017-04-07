North Korea tests another missile, Donald Trump isn't happy about it

North Korea test-fired another ballistic missile, Tuesday morning from a site in North Korea’s North Phyongan province, according to U.S. Pacific Command, defying international pressure. The launch was made, the missile was tracked for 37 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has now launched more missiles in one year than his father launched during 17 years in power.
The rate and variety of tests has alarmed experts, who see the launches as part of an effort to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States. This defiance by North Korea displeased US President Tump who took to Twitter to express his displeasure. He wrote:
“North Korea has just launched another missile,”. “Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?
