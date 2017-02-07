 Nollywood actress Remi Surutu loses daughter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 2 July 2017

Nollywood actress Remi Surutu loses daughter

Popular Yoruba actress, Remi Oshodi popularly known as Remi Surutu's daughter is dead. 

Actor/Filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi, revealed the sad news on a post he shared on Instagram today. He wrote;
''Rest in Peace AYO. May God grant your mum @therealremisurutu the strength to bear this loss. She did all she can, omg! Aunty Remi, please take heart.
Seeing your lifeless body now caused me more pain and it is because I value the friendship we shared. Journey well. In serious pain now.
Meanwhile Read Remi's last Instagram post below...  May her daughter's soul rest in peace (amen)






