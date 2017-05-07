No waist cincher, be beautiful with/ without surgery!

DOES LIPOSUCTION AFFECT PREGNANCY?
Many women opt to have their abdomen and breast restored after having all their children. The decision to have liposuction done before or after pregnancy doesn't affect it either ways. The decision is entirely up to the patient.
LIPOSUCTION
Liposuction is a minimally invasive surgery with a minimal risk, done to improve and reshape the body. Liposuction does not require you spending days after the procedure, you can return to your daily activity as soon as you feel comfortable. The procedure does not require the whole day, it takes few hours or less and you’re ready to go. Fat removed from one part of the body can be injected to other parts where contouring is desired (fat transfer).This same fat can serve as a good substitute for prosthetics breast implants or silicon breast implant which we noticed that many, especially the colored skin are averse to.
What is the Brazilian Butt Lift?
The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is a type of butt augmentation (buttocks contouring) procedure which results in youthful, prominent, perky buttocks and a more sensual body profile. The surgical procedure uses your own fat, so it is the most natural way to augment your buttocks.
After liposuction, the fat suctioned from specified area of your body is carefully processed and purified before injecting into the buttocks. In most cases, fat cells extracted will be qualified for re-injection.
What concerns does the Brazilian Butt Lift address?
Candidates for the procedure include both women and men who have these symptoms:
· flat buttocks
· sagging buttocks
· asymmetrical buttocks
· small (disproportionate) buttocks
· massive weight loss which has changed the shape of the buttocks
· buttocks with previous injury
LASER VAGINA REJUVENATION (VAGINAL TIGHTENING)
Women are not just only concerned about their body; they feel more concerned about their Vagina. Some men even categorize women based on how wide or loose the vagina is. They seem to forget age, child birth and frequency of sexual intercourse affects the firmness of the vagina. Some are even opting for caesarian section to reduce this effect. Loose Vagina is one of the most embarrassing problems that can negatively affect a satisfied relationship, vaginal dryness, which is extremely uncomfortable and painful during sex, may be misinterpreted by your partner as an uncaring attitude and a lack of interest in sex. Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation is approximately an hour outpatient procedure designed to enhance sexual gratification. While the details of this procedure will be discussed with the Consultant during your consultation, it is important to understand the primary goal of vaginal tightening is to enhance sexual gratification for the patient. This is achieved by reducing the external diameter of the vagina and tightening the internal muscles to a patient’s specifications, thereby increasing friction experienced during intercourse. It also increases the collagen production in the mucous layer in the vagina area, leading to a more firm introitus.
Glutathione Skin Whitening Treatment
Glutathione is an antioxidant that helps whiten the skin, synthesize and repair DNA, facilitate the recycling of vitamins C and E and it is made of all-natural amino acids that occur in nature and are beneficial to our bodies. Glutathione can be found in many healthy foods that people eat on a regular basis, some of which are actually considered among the healthiest foods in the world such as asparagus, broccoli, spinach, garlic, raw tomatoes and avocadoes however they won’t actually work to whiten your skin because of the low amount gotten from these foods.
Glutathione is commonly taken in the pill form or it can also be taken via intravenous injection, though you’ll need to visit your dermatologist to have this procedure done. Glutathione injections are highly effective and as such many dermatologists recommend Glutathione injections because they get 100-percent of the dose into your bloodstream. This antioxidant slows your body’s aging process and helps the body to detoxify. Most people use glutathione in the treatment of skin blemishes such as moles, freckles, uneven skin tone, age spots, skin patches, spots, wrinkles and getting a light skin. Therefore it is the best anti-aging product in the market now. It can also be done in combination with other skin procedures to enhance the effect of the drug.
I hear
People beware o. This is death calling. Be warned
