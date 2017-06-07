Nigerian Young Professional Forum

We have carefully listened to Various stakeholders ranging from Governors Forums, Northern Elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and elder statesmen lent their voices to the topic and have deemed it appropriate for the youth to state our position with the aim of dousing the uncertainty. After all, the youth stand to bear the biggest brunt if things spill out of control. And, it is our future that could be upheld or destroyed by the events that would unfold.
The South East Chairman, Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF)- Dr. Chima Anyaso is convening a summit of South East Nigeria's Young Leaders and Stakeholders in Collaboration with Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide, to constructively engage the present burning National discourse with the aim of developing a framework to reduce tension and set the country on its path to greatness.
Theme- 'To Restructure or Not: Building a self sufficient and sustainable Region of our Dream'.
This summit is a socio-political platform that is calling on all the Youth and Young leaders of Associations, Students Union Presidents, Young Professional bodies and Youth Political Associations of the South East to develop a blueprint for an economic and politically stable country.
Attendance is free and strictly on RSVP.
Date is 07-07-17
Venue : The Hotel Ltd, Enugu
RSVP: 08037505339
No comments:
Post a Comment