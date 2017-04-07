 Nigerian woman raises alarm after a man keeps posting photos of her and her child claiming they are his family | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Nigerian woman raises alarm after a man keeps posting photos of her and her child claiming they are his family


As shared by an Abuja-based Nigerian woman, Precious Patrick:

Please friends help me report this Animal Vincent Light Rich. He had the guts to be uploading my pictures and that of my child claiming that my daughter is his and am his wife , please friends save me from this cheap blackmail and embarrassment I don't know this he goat from Adam , help me report his account so it will get blocked,he claimed that yesterday was my daughters birthday and today is my birthday,please friends they are all lies . Am begging everyone help me report this account





