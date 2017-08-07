Nigerian woman narrates the humiliating harassment she and her mother suffered in the hands of Onitsha traders

Earlier in the year, women in Lagos petitioned state house of assembly over continued harassment by male traders (read here). The petition resulted from a series of online posts from different women complaining about being touched and pulled inappropriately by men in market places.
Sadly, it seems this attitude is not restricted to Lagos alone. A woman resident in Anambra State has shared the sad story of how she and her mum were nearly mobbed by traders in a market in Onitsha.
She said her mum had been touched inappropriately by one of the men and when she confronted him, he and others in the market turned on mother and daughter and began to ridicule them. From her post, it can be gathered that this is not the first time she will be encountering such.
What's worrisome is that some people took to the comment section to criticise her and her mother for confronting the disrespectful man. Read the rest of her narrative below.
