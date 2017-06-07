 Nigerian woman attacked by strangers and left with gash on her head (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Nigerian woman attacked by strangers and left with gash on her head (photos)

Ifeoma Onuorah shared a photo of the injury she sustained after she was attacked by some strangers last weekend. She didn't give much details but fortunately she is recovering well.
"When the devil tries to ruin your shine.... so this happened over the weekend! I was attacked by strangers but my God covered me! Got 8 stitches but im ok!! Be safe out there guys...remember pray and thank God for your life its never promised"
 
1 comment:

Alloy Chikezie said...

Thank God she survived the attack.

6 July 2017 at 11:01

