Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Nigerian rapper, Vector loses dad

Nigerian rapper, Vector is bereaved. His dad, Mr Ogunmefun died this afternoon after a brief illness at his Lagos Island residence. A close family source tells LIB, 'everyone is still very shocked, especially Vector he's really down because he was very close to his dad'.

He is survived by 5 children including Vector, his elder sister and juju singer, Shola Vibrate
Anonymous said...

5 July 2017 at 22:03
Carlton said...

5 July 2017 at 22:05
Manuel Kunmi said...

rest in peace

5 July 2017 at 22:08
oriloye abiodun said...

RIP Daddy Vector..

5 July 2017 at 22:13
Saviour Effiong said...

Hmm.. Life

5 July 2017 at 22:27
Anonymous said...

Somebody with eye problem.

5 July 2017 at 22:34
Anonymous said...

Your big penis is affecting your eyes. How is Vector story connected with OBJ

5 July 2017 at 22:35

