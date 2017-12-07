 Nigerian pastor bags 15 years in jail for raping two sisters in US | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 12 July 2017

Nigerian pastor bags 15 years in jail for raping two sisters in US

Reuben Chizor, a US-based Nigerian pastor of Hope Restoration Ministries in Queens Village has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping two sisters in the basement of his church.

The victims were 12- and 14-year-old and were also members of his congregation in the church.
According to NY Daily News, the trial testimony revealed last month that on July 27, 2011, Chizor took the 14-year-old victim to the church basement, where he lived, and raped her. On Aug. 22, 2011, he raped the 12-year-old.

The court also heard that in May 2013, the 56-year-old pastor continued with the crime by abusing one or both of the girls.

In July 2015, the girls confided in each other and expose him which thereafter police were notified about the crime.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown while sentencing Chizor, said: 
“The defendant took advantage of his position as a man of the cloth and the trust placed in him by his followers to satisfy his depraved desires. Through manipulation and conniving control, he sexually abused his two young victims for nearly two years..”
According to him, 'what the defendant forced his victims to endure was horrendous and as punishment, he now will be spending a lengthy term behind bars.”
