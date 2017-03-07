 Nigerian MC, Chinedu Paul aka Think 2ice, reportedly burnt to death in Ikorodu after being mistaken for a Badoo member | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

Nigerian MC, Chinedu Paul aka Think 2ice, reportedly burnt to death in Ikorodu after being mistaken for a Badoo member

So many innocent people have died and will continue to die from the madness happening in Ikorodu at the moment. Any young they see or group of young men they see that don't look familiar or from that area is apparently a potential Badoo member.

According to friend of Master of Ceremony, Chinedu Paul aka Think 2ice, he was burnt to death by residents of Ikorodu, after he was mistaken to be a member of feared killer gang, Badoo. According to his friends on Facebook, who are now crying out for justice, this was just hours after he attended TV host I.K Osakioduwa 's talk show - which his last posts on Facebook confirm. See more screenshots of what was posted, after the cut.


 
