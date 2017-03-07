According to friend of Master of Ceremony, Chinedu Paul aka Think 2ice, he was burnt to death by residents of Ikorodu, after he was mistaken to be a member of feared killer gang, Badoo. According to his friends on Facebook, who are now crying out for justice, this was just hours after he attended TV host I.K Osakioduwa 's talk show - which his last posts on Facebook confirm. See more screenshots of what was posted, after the cut.
Monday, 3 July 2017
Nigerian MC, Chinedu Paul aka Think 2ice, reportedly burnt to death in Ikorodu after being mistaken for a Badoo member
According to friend of Master of Ceremony, Chinedu Paul aka Think 2ice, he was burnt to death by residents of Ikorodu, after he was mistaken to be a member of feared killer gang, Badoo. According to his friends on Facebook, who are now crying out for justice, this was just hours after he attended TV host I.K Osakioduwa 's talk show - which his last posts on Facebook confirm. See more screenshots of what was posted, after the cut.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/03/2017 09:31:00 am
