Saturday, 1 July 2017

Nigerian man takes photo with his Chinese colleagues but the height difference has got everyone talking

The photo of a Nigerian man and his Chinese colleague has generated quite a buzz due to the difference in height and how they could still not measure up to him despite standing on a stool. Akujieze Rapuluchukwu Paschal, from Ogidi, Anambra, resides in Sydney, Australia. Recently, he went on a trip with his Chinese colleagues and they took a photo which has now gone viral. In the photo, Paschal, who is popularly called "Incomparable" because of his height can be seen towering over his colleagues.

Two of the colleagues had to stand on a stool to measure up to his height.

