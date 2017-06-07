 Nigerian goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia...to begin chemotherapy | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Nigerian goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia...to begin chemotherapy

According to an official statement from his English Premiership team, Wolves, the 31-year-old Nigerian international goalkeeper returned with some abnormal blood tests during his pre-season testing, and further medical investigation has revealed he is suffering from leukaemia.

Carl will now start an immediate course of chemotherapy as he begins a lengthy battle against the disease. 

The club goes on to say, “It would be an understatement to say that everyone at Wolves has been shocked and saddened to hear the news of Carl’s diagnosis,” said Wolves' Managing Director Laurie Dalrymple. That relates to both players and staff as Carl has been at the club for a very long time and remains such an integral personality within the group.

At the same time, we all know what a fighter and a competitor Carl is, and I have no doubt that he will take all of those attributes into this battle. Similarly, its goes without saying that Carl and his family will receive the full love and support that we at Wolves can provide – we are all with him every single step of the way towards a full recovery.

There are going to be some very tough times ahead, but he will receive the best possible care, aided and supported by our own club doctor and medical team, as he embarks on the lengthy process of treatment. 

“We are speaking to Carl regularly, and sending him our very best wishes as he comes to terms with this news and starts his recovery.”

Carl and his family would request that their privacy be respected at this time, and any updates on his progress will be provided through the club."

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick also confirmed this via his official Twitter handle, asking Nigerians to offer prayers as Ikeme undergoes treatment.
Posted by at 7/06/2017 08:22:00 pm

16 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

God take control

6 July 2017 at 20:24
Amos Mohammed said...

Ohhhhhh can't hold back my emotions right now.but my joy is that his club are with him.if na only Nija government he get i for de cry till tomorrow. Becouse; na real 1 chance.
I pray Oh God of Elijah.I pray for your Devine healing up on him in Jesus Name.Amen!

6 July 2017 at 20:30
ifeoma's verdict said...

By the stripes of Jesus christ u are healed, amen.

6 July 2017 at 20:39
Hrm Paul said...

Eeya my Man Carl God go heal u.Carl must fight this

6 July 2017 at 20:39
Ebiere said...

God please heal him ijn Amen

6 July 2017 at 20:42
lami said...

Sad, may God heal him

6 July 2017 at 20:45
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

oops... God will see u Tru Carl.. stay strong!!

6 July 2017 at 20:51
Jack said...

where's TB Joshua, Chris and other miracle working pastors when you need them? oh! I forgot they only heal relatively unknown people, no popular person has

click here now for penis enlargement

been healed by our pastors. it appears once you're popular, you can never be healed from serious diseases by our pastors, but we hear of healings of unknown people.

6 July 2017 at 20:54
Anonymous said...

My goodness!!! The Lord is your strength Carl. It's well. You shall come out victorious. Amen

6 July 2017 at 20:57
SCHOLASTICA said...

MAY GOD GIVE HIM DIVINE HEALING

6 July 2017 at 20:59
Anonymous said...

Prayer time ooo.

6 July 2017 at 21:09
dj banti said...

O no

6 July 2017 at 21:10
Scanty said...

O no!

6 July 2017 at 21:12
Kodak Emerson said...

I pray God's healing upon him. Carl will come out with a great testimony. There is nothing too difficult for God to do.

6 July 2017 at 21:13
May said...

He's Covered in the blood of Jesus. But TB Joshua can heal him through Jesus Christ.

6 July 2017 at 21:32
Juliana Chi said...

Sorry


Stop wasting money on high data. Get free browsing cheat on all networks

6 July 2017 at 21:35

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts