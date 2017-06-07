Nigerian goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia...to begin chemotherapy

Carl will now start an immediate course of chemotherapy as he begins a lengthy battle against the disease.
The club goes on to say, “It would be an understatement to say that everyone at Wolves has been shocked and saddened to hear the news of Carl’s diagnosis,” said Wolves' Managing Director Laurie Dalrymple. That relates to both players and staff as Carl has been at the club for a very long time and remains such an integral personality within the group.
At the same time, we all know what a fighter and a competitor Carl is, and I have no doubt that he will take all of those attributes into this battle. Similarly, its goes without saying that Carl and his family will receive the full love and support that we at Wolves can provide – we are all with him every single step of the way towards a full recovery.
There are going to be some very tough times ahead, but he will receive the best possible care, aided and supported by our own club doctor and medical team, as he embarks on the lengthy process of treatment.
Carl and his family would request that their privacy be respected at this time, and any updates on his progress will be provided through the club."
NFF President, Amaju Pinnick also confirmed this via his official Twitter handle, asking Nigerians to offer prayers as Ikeme undergoes treatment.
God take control
Ohhhhhh can't hold back my emotions right now.but my joy is that his club are with him.if na only Nija government he get i for de cry till tomorrow. Becouse; na real 1 chance.
I pray Oh God of Elijah.I pray for your Devine healing up on him in Jesus Name.Amen!
By the stripes of Jesus christ u are healed, amen.
Eeya my Man Carl God go heal u.Carl must fight this
God please heal him ijn Amen
Sad, may God heal him
oops... God will see u Tru Carl.. stay strong!!
where's TB Joshua, Chris and other miracle working pastors when you need them? oh! I forgot they only heal relatively unknown people, no popular person has
been healed by our pastors. it appears once you're popular, you can never be healed from serious diseases by our pastors, but we hear of healings of unknown people.
My goodness!!! The Lord is your strength Carl. It's well. You shall come out victorious. Amen
MAY GOD GIVE HIM DIVINE HEALING
Prayer time ooo.
O no
O no!
I pray God's healing upon him. Carl will come out with a great testimony. There is nothing too difficult for God to do.
He's Covered in the blood of Jesus. But TB Joshua can heal him through Jesus Christ.
Sorry
