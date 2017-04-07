Nigerian doctor returns N2.1m excess arrears paid to her account

Dr. Okolo Oteri Eme, a Consultant Ophthalmologist resident in Abuja returned 2.1 Million Naira excess arrears paid to her account by her employer. Petra Akinti Onyegbule, the Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor, confirmed the report on her Facebook on Saturday
.
"My darling Doctor Okolo Oteri Eme was overpaid her arrears by 2.1 Million Naira. She refunded it. I celebrate her today like I always do.Has it become more rampant that banks overpay or do we now have more patriotic Nigerians? I love you doc. You know that.
Ladies and gentlemen, friends and well... Join me in celebrating a woman of integrity, Consultant Opthalmologist Okolo Oteri Eme. Thank you for reflecting the Christ you love"
