Nigeria now in a state of emergency- Speaker House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara, says

While speaking at a “Capacity/Interactive Needs Assessment Workshop of Security Sector Related Committees in the House of Representatives.” in Abuja yesterday, Dogara said the deployment of military personnel in over 28 states in the country to engage in civil and security duties constitutionally reserved for the Nigeria Police, is an indication that Nigeria is currently in a statement of emergency.
According to him, soldiers who are meant to be complimenting the job of the police, can now be seen in all parts of the country, doing the civil duties of the police and other security agents. He added that this trend is worrisome.
“It is worrisome that Nigeria is effectively permanently in a state of emergency as the Armed Forces are deployed in more than 28 states of the federation in peacetime. The Armed Forces have virtually taken over routine police work in Nigeria. They are no longer acting in aid of civil authorities but have become the civil authorities. Section 217 of the constitution spells out the duties and responsibilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which include defending Nigeria from external aggression; maintaining Nigeria’s territorial integrity; and securing our borders from violation from land, sea or air; suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore order when called upon to do so by the President”he said
