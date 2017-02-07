 Nicole Scherzinger flaunts toned abs in bikini as she explores Mykonos with friends | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 2 July 2017

Nicole Scherzinger flaunts toned abs in bikini as she explores Mykonos with friends

Nicole Scherzinger clocked 39 on Thursday, June 29, and she celebrated with a night out in London. She continued with the celebrations on Saturday after landing in Mykonos with some of her friends.

The X factor judge flaunted her toned abs in a hot pink bikini as she explored the beautiful Greece Island. She partially covered up in a white shirt left unbuttoned and skimpy white lacy skirt.
She completed her look with a pair of aviator shades a stylish straw hat.


Later in the day, the former Pussycat Dolls member treated her Instagram followers to a photo of her backside as she lay by the beach, having discarded the white shirt and skirt. She also shared a photo of herself  in a floral two-piece bikini while cooling off in the water with her female friends.

More photos below.



 
