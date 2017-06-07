Nicky Hilton expecting second child with husband James Rothschild less than one year after birth of daughter

Though their daughter will turn one on Saturday, the 33-year-old socialite is already more than three months along with her second pregnancy. Nicky and her husband were heard at the party sharing the good news with close friends.
The source said: "It's Lily's first birthday July 8 so they are excited. They always wanted to give Lily-Grace a sibling close in age, like they both have."
The source added that the couple is hoping for a boy but will be happy with whatever they get. The baby is due in early 2018.
Nicki is not letting the pregnancy get in the way of her style. She spent the past few days looking stylish at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in the French capital. One of the dresses she wore was a candy pink caped minidress at the Valentino presentation on Wednesday. She later changed into a dazzling bejewelled black and red dress.
E dey happen
... Merited happiness
