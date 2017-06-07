 Nicky Hilton expecting second child with husband James Rothschild less than one year after birth of daughter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Nicky Hilton expecting second child with husband James Rothschild less than one year after birth of daughter

Nicky Hilton is expecting her second child with her husband James Rothschild less than one year after the birth of their daughter, Lily Grace. The younger sister to Paris Hilton debuted her baby bump at the joint birthday party of Princess Olympia, 21, and Prince Pavlos, 50, which held over the weekend in the English countryside.

Though their daughter will turn one on Saturday, the 33-year-old socialite is already more than three months along with her second pregnancy. Nicky and her husband were heard at the party sharing the good news with close friends.



Her baby bump was not so obvious at the party because it was a Marie Antoinette costume themed party and the corset she was wearing hid it well. However, she couldn't hide the good news and let it out herself. Lily's first birthday is on July 8th, meaning the age difference between both children will be just a little over a year, yet the parents are very happy about it. The source said Paris and Nicki enjoy being close in age and Nicki wants same for her children.

The source said: "It's Lily's first birthday July 8 so they are excited. They always wanted to give Lily-Grace a sibling close in age, like they both have."

The source added that the couple is hoping for a boy but will be happy with whatever they get. The baby is due in early 2018.

Nicki is not letting the pregnancy get in the way of her style. She spent the past few days looking stylish at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in the French capital. One of the dresses she wore was a candy pink caped minidress at the Valentino presentation on Wednesday. She later changed into a dazzling bejewelled black and red dress. 
Posted by at 7/06/2017 04:47:00 pm

1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

E dey happen


... Merited happiness

6 July 2017 at 16:50

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts