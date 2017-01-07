Nicki Minaj shades ex Meek Mill after JAY-Z dropped his latest album, Meek responds with a hotter shade

Oh so u niggaz gon sit up here & act like #Wifey aint BEEN tell y'all 1. Don't lose the baddest girl in the world. #EricBenet 2. Stop throwing money ya ass ain't rlly got. 3. Stop posting them tired stacks on the gram 😂😂😂😂 oh but when Jay say it it's #bible tho. Bad btchs unite!!!! We ain't BEEN droppin jewels on these niggaz behind closed doors? 😩😂😭😭😭 tuh! 😅😛😘❣️ every girl is making one of these 3 faces at a nigga right now. 😭 womp womp #PrettyGang 💛 #FAX
Then he responded without mentioning her name either. He wrote:
No comments:
Post a Comment