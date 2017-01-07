 Nicki Minaj shades ex Meek Mill after JAY-Z dropped his latest album, Meek responds with a hotter shade | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 1 July 2017

Nicki Minaj shades ex Meek Mill after JAY-Z dropped his latest album, Meek responds with a hotter shade

So even though Nicki Minaj shaded men whose women buy things for them, so they can save face publicly, Meek Mil assumed Nicki was referring to him, so he responded by shading her back. Read their posts after the cut...

Oh so u niggaz gon sit up here & act like #Wifey aint BEEN tell y'all 1. Don't lose the baddest girl in the world. #EricBenet 2. Stop throwing money ya ass ain't rlly got. 3. Stop posting them tired stacks on the gram 😂😂😂😂 oh but when Jay say it it's #bible tho. Bad btchs unite!!!! We ain't BEEN droppin jewels on these niggaz behind closed doors? 😩😂😭😭😭 tuh! 😅😛😘❣️ every girl is making one of these 3 faces at a nigga right now. 😭 womp womp #PrettyGang 💛 #FAX

Then he responded without mentioning her name either. He wrote:


