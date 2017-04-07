 New Music: Isaac1da - Superstar | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

New Music: Isaac1da - Superstar

Isaac1da is a Lagos based young and talented artiste originated from Jos in plateau state, Nigeria.

After his amazing hit singles... "Celebrate" and "Isaac1da", Isaac1da drops yet another ground shaking single titled "Superstar" .

A wonderful song to motivate youths all around the world to keep believing in their dreams.

His quote "There is so much space for every Star in the sky don't give up on your dreams".

Download and enjoy the song using the links below....

Instagram/Twitter: @isaac1da
Facebook: www.facebook.com/isaac.wonder.31
Bookings: 09069916045

DOWNLOAD LINKS:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/237807/isaac1da
 
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/isaac1da
