New Audio + Video: Edanos – Hustle

Wasting no time, Edanos drops the official audio and video of ‘Hustle’, visualised by skilled cinematographer, Clarence Peters – a veteran with world class portfolio with his works consumed all over Africa.
Edanos’ ‘Hustle’ is a follow up to his recently released single, ‘Up & Down’ featuring multiple award-winning dancehall music sensation, Cynthia Morgan, who blends her awesomeness with the budding talent’s admired vocal dexterity.
About two months ago, Edanos’ 2015 single ‘Whine For Me’, which originally featured much-venerated dancehall/reggae singer, Timaya, got international recognition and was remixed by the youngest Disc Jockey in Germany, DJ Triplet.
On DJ Triplet’s remix of Edanos’ ‘Whine For Me’, he infused American electronic band –Major Lazer, Stargate, and Jr. Blender’s nurtured beat for popular anthem, ‘Run Up’ to bring out the iconic Afrobeat version in ‘Whine For Me’.
Maintaining rich content, addictive dancehall rendition; Edanos, a thankful heart expresses his gratitude to God on this high-tempo dancehall single – ‘Hustle’. Coined out of rich lyrics, captivating beat, and gorgeous visual content, Edanos got himself an ‘A1’ with ‘Hustle’.
follow @edanos1 on social media
