Older Posts...

NBA Player, Taj Gibson Arrested For Driving With A Suspended License

The New York Police Department confirms that NBA star Taj Gibson was arrested this week in Queens for driving with a suspended license. The 32 year old athlete was pulled over by police after he made an illegal U-turn.
An officer did a computer check and discovered that Gibson's Illinois license was suspended. The veteran forward was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator.

He has been released from police custody, but is due back in court on September 1, 2017.
by Linda Ikeji at 09/07/2017 3:30 AM
