Saturday, 1 July 2017

Names of noisemakers - to be submitted to the president when he returns...lol

President Buhari has been away for sometime and the classroom has been rather unruly. In order to preserve orderliness and good manners, here's a list of noisemakers compiled by this twitter user..lol
5 comments:

Eloho said...

😂😂😂😂😂😂

1 July 2017 at 19:35
Sola Jegede said...

Nice and hilarious.

1 July 2017 at 19:38
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Lol.. abeg wetin 9ice do?

1 July 2017 at 19:41
Vivian Reginalds said...

Obviously, BOBRI go dey top chart!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

1 July 2017 at 19:43
chinedu chukwuma said...

That's if he returns nah to still see the seat hmmm

1 July 2017 at 19:51

