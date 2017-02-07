''I dnt even no if mikel has a family I dnt even no if Mrs wife @olga_allegra has ever visit Nigeria.. I pity u @mikel_john_obi.. Time shall come u will not be able to claim dose kids another case of amokachiOlga who wasn't in the mood to let it slide, replied telling him Mikel is loved and adored by her parents. See their back and forth comments below.
Sunday, 2 July 2017
My parents adore Mikel and are very proud of him -Mikel Obi's partner, Olga, responds to IG user who who criticised her family
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/02/2017 06:10:00 pm
7 comments:
The girl loves mikel.
people will never learn to mind their business.
Akiko waiting for divorce and wen he will lose half his fortune. Olodo mike
Bloody love., ds na meal ticket. Let ur carrier end u will see a diff side of ds ur baby mama
Why won't they?? He's rich. Try a broke black guy
Why won't she love him ? He is a soccer star...Fame and money...
This their love no go die o
