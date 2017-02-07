 My parents adore Mikel and are very proud of him -Mikel Obi's partner, Olga, responds to IG user who who criticised her family | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 2 July 2017

My parents adore Mikel and are very proud of him -Mikel Obi's partner, Olga, responds to IG user who who criticised her family

Nigerians will not let this woman be! Few hours ago, Olga shared this throw back photo of Mikel having lunch with their family... However, a Nigerian man who felt like Mikel was belittled in the throw back photo as his Nigerian family wasn't included,  took to the comment section to air his opinion. He wrote;
''I dnt even no if mikel has a family I dnt even no if Mrs wife @olga_allegra has ever visit Nigeria.. I pity u @mikel_john_obi.. Time shall come u will not be able to claim dose kids another case of amokachi
Olga who wasn't in the mood to let it slide, replied telling him Mikel is loved and adored by her parents. See their back and forth comments below.




daniel ubong said...

The girl loves mikel.

2 July 2017 at 18:16
Alloy Chikezie said...

people will never learn to mind their business.

2 July 2017 at 18:25
Anonymous said...

Akiko waiting for divorce and wen he will lose half his fortune. Olodo mike

2 July 2017 at 18:28
Anonymous said...

Bloody love., ds na meal ticket. Let ur carrier end u will see a diff side of ds ur baby mama

2 July 2017 at 18:31
Anonymous said...

Why won't they?? He's rich. Try a broke black guy

2 July 2017 at 18:32
Honestly truthful said...

Why won't she love him ? He is a soccer star...Fame and money...

2 July 2017 at 18:32
Franco said...

This their love no go die o

2 July 2017 at 18:34

