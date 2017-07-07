 'My company has just been valued at over $100million - D'banj | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 7 July 2017

'My company has just been valued at over $100million - D'banj

Kokomaster Dbanj may have just become the richest artist in Africa. The singer and father of one just shared a post on his official Instagram page saying the Cream Platform, a company he floated in July 2016 has just been valued at over $100 million dollars which is over 35 billion naira with the current exchange rate. He wrote;


"7:7:17 a dream that started on paper and went live today exactly a year ago, to help Creative talents find their Dreams across Nigeria. A year later it has become the channel that I was looking for in 2012, It has gotten a Global Label Distribution Deal for my people (African Talents) to birth the Label @DCREAMRECORDS and has just been Valued above a $100 million Dollars. I'm so humbled, just want to thank God, my family, my FANs, ACS, critics and my partners. and i want to tell you no matter what, believe in God and Believe in yourself! #kingdonCome
Posted by at 7/07/2017 08:52:00 pm

18 comments:

Abebe said...

all this one is just flaunting on social media. it is likely the company was over-valued. because if he wants to cash out he would be shocked that he would

interested in getting a bigger penis? click here

not be able to get 1/1000th of what is valued on paper. the value things like brand awareness and other things that are basically tied to dbanj and not the company.

7 July 2017 at 20:56
ahabike daniel said...

Real talk #mogul talk

7 July 2017 at 21:01
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

All the best to him. That's huge and a big deal.

7 July 2017 at 21:01
Anonymous said...

Nice one

7 July 2017 at 21:02
Anonymous said...

In your dreams 😀😀😀😂😂

7 July 2017 at 21:03
Anonymous said...

Am happy for koko master

7 July 2017 at 21:06
Vivian Reginalds said...

Liar
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

7 July 2017 at 21:19
Anonymous said...

hello everyone, greetings to you in the name of GOd, pls i need adsistance with the sum of 35k to pay my school fees.God bless you all.rosekell247@gmail.com

7 July 2017 at 21:22
RareSpecie Z said...

Na lie

7 July 2017 at 21:22
Anonymous said...

Never heard of it.Give proof or you're just telling stories Mr. Dbanj.

7 July 2017 at 21:24
Anonymous said...

no artist does it better than this guy in naija that's why the hate is much,his just too blessed, legendary

7 July 2017 at 21:30
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Congrats to Him

7 July 2017 at 21:48
Junia O said...

Congrats Dbanj.

7 July 2017 at 21:49
tsalz said...

Omo.. Great job

7 July 2017 at 21:54
Anonymous said...

What are the basis of your evaluation? Which talent have you produced ? What are your earnings? How do you just come up with a figure you made up in your dreams. Be of substance , what impression are you trying to make? You don't need to make shit up.

7 July 2017 at 21:54
Anonymous said...

fake guy.....illusion. always lying and boasting

7 July 2017 at 21:54
Anonymous said...

What are the basis of your evaluation? Which talent have you produced ? What are your earnings? How do you just come up with a figure you made up in your dreams. Be of substance , what impression are you trying to make? You don't need to make shit up.

7 July 2017 at 21:54
Anonymous said...

If Na so,,,sell am collect the money naa,,,,is cash money even valued at 100 million USD,,,,,no to talk of a company I don't know what they do,,,,what is cream abi pomade,,,calm down with the hype, ur time don pass. Release good music and stop all this over hype. A third of Sean john was sold for 70 million USD,,,Na cream wan come be 100 million , when jigga bought tidal for 56 million.

7 July 2017 at 22:01

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts