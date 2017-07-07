"7:7:17 a dream that started on paper and went live today exactly a year ago, to help Creative talents find their Dreams across Nigeria. A year later it has become the channel that I was looking for in 2012, It has gotten a Global Label Distribution Deal for my people (African Talents) to birth the Label @DCREAMRECORDS and has just been Valued above a $100 million Dollars. I'm so humbled, just want to thank God, my family, my FANs, ACS, critics and my partners. and i want to tell you no matter what, believe in God and Believe in yourself! #kingdonCome
Friday, 7 July 2017
'My company has just been valued at over $100million - D'banj
18 comments:
all this one is just flaunting on social media. it is likely the company was over-valued. because if he wants to cash out he would be shocked that he would
not be able to get 1/1000th of what is valued on paper. the value things like brand awareness and other things that are basically tied to dbanj and not the company.
Real talk #mogul talk
All the best to him. That's huge and a big deal.
Nice one
In your dreams 😀😀😀😂😂
Am happy for koko master
Liar
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Na lie
Never heard of it.Give proof or you're just telling stories Mr. Dbanj.
no artist does it better than this guy in naija that's why the hate is much,his just too blessed, legendary
Congrats to Him
Congrats Dbanj.
Omo.. Great job
What are the basis of your evaluation? Which talent have you produced ? What are your earnings? How do you just come up with a figure you made up in your dreams. Be of substance , what impression are you trying to make? You don't need to make shit up.
fake guy.....illusion. always lying and boasting
If Na so,,,sell am collect the money naa,,,,is cash money even valued at 100 million USD,,,,,no to talk of a company I don't know what they do,,,,what is cream abi pomade,,,calm down with the hype, ur time don pass. Release good music and stop all this over hype. A third of Sean john was sold for 70 million USD,,,Na cream wan come be 100 million , when jigga bought tidal for 56 million.
