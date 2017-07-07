Music: Brempsy - Farabale ft CDQ

Having signed with Bytmee Entertainment in 2016, Brempsy released his first debut single "Baby Mi" that same year. It peaked more in his city Yenagoa, and upon issues of mismanagement with his former management company, He found Depth Visionary management company where he is doing well at the moment.
His second single FARABALE #KOBALEKANA (2017) which featured one of Nigeria's best afro rap artists CDQ, dropped Hot off his debut album "RoadToTheBrightLife" in addition to audio single "Whole Heartedly" which drops shortly just after FARABALE.
Brempsy surpassed as just upcoming as his FARABALE single was the rave of all media/online, radio and DJ Playlist.
