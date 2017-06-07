Music: Akuchi ft Olamide - Ring Ring

B.I.G music artist Akuchi Amadi, popularly known as Akuchi is a gifted artiste from the Eastern part of Nigeria.
He came from being unknown to being on a billboard top 10 album, when he was featured on internationally known song "Underground" in Olamide's Glory album.
He has had notable performances in the OLIC Concert, Three Thrones Concert, Beat FM NYSC Concert amongst others.
Ringi Ringi is the second collaboration between Akuchi and Olamide, and this time around it’s all about sliding into the DM and getting bae at all cost. This tune has the right amount of humour and creativity to make it number one on your playlist.
No comments:
Post a Comment