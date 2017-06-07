 Music: Akuchi ft Olamide - Ring Ring | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Music: Akuchi ft Olamide - Ring Ring


B.I.G music artist Akuchi Amadi, popularly known as Akuchi is a gifted artiste from the Eastern part of Nigeria.

He came from being unknown to being on a billboard top 10 album, when he was featured on internationally known song "Underground" in Olamide's Glory album. 

His music is a fine blend of everything, ranging from classical music to rap, afrobeat and everything in between, which all come together to make a unique sound of music that earns him major acceptance and street credibility in the music industry.

He has had notable performances in the OLIC Concert, Three Thrones Concert, Beat FM NYSC Concert amongst others.

Ringi Ringi is the second collaboration between Akuchi and Olamide, and this time around it’s all about sliding into the DM and getting bae at all cost. This tune has the right amount of humour and creativity to make it number one on your playlist.
