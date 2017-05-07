 MTN Foundation sponsored Kakadu thrills audience in Jo’bourg.. as Africa Day Celebration, gets underway | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

MTN Foundation sponsored Kakadu thrills audience in Jo’bourg.. as Africa Day Celebration, gets underway

Award winning stage sensation and one of Nigeria’s box office success stories, ‘Kaakadu The Musical’ recently treated audience in South Africa to a captivating performance of pivotal events in Nigeria at the Nelson Mandela Theatre, Johannesburg...


The show, which was part of events to mark the Africa Day Celebrations, featured a combination of amazing dance, music and drama with a strong plot of captivating storyline that enthralled audience, especially as they followed through on the enactment of landmark events that happened in Nigeria.

Proudly sponsored by MTN Foundation as part of its contribution to the entertainment industry in advancing theatre and performing arts in Nigeria, Kakaadu the musical will no doubt linger in the minds of its enthralled audience.


More photos below...















