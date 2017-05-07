MTN Foundation sponsored Kakadu thrills audience in Jo’bourg.. as Africa Day Celebration, gets underway

The show, which was part of events to mark the Africa Day Celebrations, featured a combination of amazing dance, music and drama with a strong plot of captivating storyline that enthralled audience, especially as they followed through on the enactment of landmark events that happened in Nigeria.
Proudly sponsored by MTN Foundation as part of its contribution to the entertainment industry in advancing theatre and performing arts in Nigeria, Kakaadu the musical will no doubt linger in the minds of its enthralled audience.
