Mr. 2Kay's Instagram Account Hacked and Deleted Hours before Releasing Video For Belema.

"I cannot ascertain the exact time it happened but I woke up around 4am to see that I had been logged out of my Instagram account. I tried to sign in but my page did not exist so there was no way I could even sign in."Moving on from the heartbreaking incident, Mr. 2Kay has opened a new Instagram account “@mr2kay1.”
According to him,
“I had to move on. I just released the video for my new song Belema and the love and feedback I’m getting from it has been awesome. I won’t let any hacker dampen my joy and I would like all my friends and fans to follow my new account mr2kay1.”Belema video was shot and directed by Clarence Peters.
Download the song http://mpjamz.com/s/f40a9
