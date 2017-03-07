 Mr. 2Kay's Instagram Account Hacked and Deleted Hours before Releasing Video For Belema. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

Mr. 2Kay's Instagram Account Hacked and Deleted Hours before Releasing Video For Belema.

Singer Mr. 2Kay has lost his verified Instagram account “@mr.2kay” to a daredevil hacker who also deleted the account on Friday, June 30. The hacker whose identity is unknown, seized and deleted the account with close to 150k followers in the early hours of Friday. Efforts to retrieve the account proved abortive as Instagram support could not do anything yet . Speaking on the incident, Mr. 2Kay said,

"I cannot ascertain the exact time it happened but I woke up around 4am to see that I had been logged out of my Instagram account. I tried to sign in but my page did not exist so there was no way I could even sign in."
Moving on from the heartbreaking incident, Mr. 2Kay has opened a new Instagram account “@mr2kay1.”
According to him,
“I had to move on. I just released the video for my new song Belema and the love and feedback I’m getting from it has been awesome. I won’t let any hacker dampen my joy and I would like all my friends and fans to follow my new account mr2kay1.”
Belema video was shot and directed by Clarence Peters.

Download the song http://mpjamz.com/s/f40a923c3 or press play to watch the video. https://youtu.be/CRtk0w73WdM 
