Mo Abudu, Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Joke Silva, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde & more celebrate Ebonylife Tv’s 4th Anniversary in Lagos

Last night at the Ebony Life TV and Film Festival at the Filmhouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos. The Queen of Nigerian TV and Film, Mo Abudu, stunned in a black dress as she received superstars including Mavin boss and fellow Johnnie Walker Ambassador, Don Jazzy and Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage. The film festival was a double celebration with Ebonylife TV celebrating its fourth year anniversary.
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Dakore Egbuson, Ireti Doyle and a host of A-list celebrities graced the red carpet as invited guests were treated to the new season premieres of hit TV series On The Real and Sons of the Caliphate. The 2015 blockbuster movie Fifty also hit TV screens with the season premiere of Fifty: The Series.
More photos below...
