Missing 3 year old girl

"Pls lovely friends my little sis went missing on tuesday 27/ 06/17 btw 7am and 7:30am, i left for morning mass on tuesday morning and left her at home cos she was still asleep on gettingg bac home she was no where to be found. If you see her kindly report to the nearest police station or call me on 07031217317. Pls kindly help share this to all social media platform. Thanks".
If you have any useful information please contact the Police or call the number provided above.
1 comment:
Why leave a little girl all alone in a house because she is sleeping?couldn't anyone else look after her for that brief period?good luck though.
