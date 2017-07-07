MISS GREEN FIELD NIGERIA 2017 is a fashion, art and beauty competition for Outstanding Nigeria models.
The Aim of this project is to provide a platform for Young, and Aspiring models to compete and showcase their creativity to Nigerians and also to win a coveted awards at the Grand finale.
We the Management of Breeze OnTv has come up with a concise and career transforming project Tagged: MGFN2017.
MISS GREEN FIELD NIGERIA 2017 with the theme #CelebratingWomen #AfricanWoman
GRAND PRICE:
Brand new car MGFN2017
A Vacation Trip
1 year fashion contract
Official presenter for breeze_ontv
International Exposure
Gift item worth #200,000
Feature page on simple magazine
Brand Endorsement
1ST RUNNER UP:
Face of Breeze OnTv 2017
1 Year Makeup Artistry
Gift Item Worth N100,000
I Year Modelling Contract
Free Shopping Vouchers
Official Interview on Simple Magazine
Brand Endorsement
2ND RUNNER UP:
Face of Swiss Pack 2017
Six Months Makeup Artistry
I Year Modelling Contract
Free Shopping Vouchers
Official Interview on Simple Magazine
Brand Endorsement
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
Pay in #5500 to any DIAMOND BANK in Nigeria.
Call 08030827159, 08080884393 for account details.
Come to the Audition venue with your bank teller to obtain ur form
4MORE INFO CONTACT :
Call Or Whatsapp: 08030827159, 08080884393.
Email: Breezeontv@gmail.com.
Twitter / Instagram : @breeze_ontv
Facebook : breeze ONTV
POST LINK:
https://smash9ja.com.ng/2017/07/05/miss-greenfield-nigeria-2017-kicks-off-forms-now-selling-the-search-is-on/
