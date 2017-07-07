 Miss GreenField Nigeria 2017 kicks off! Forms now selling the search is on!! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 7 July 2017

Miss GreenField Nigeria 2017 kicks off! Forms now selling the search is on!!

The Nigeria beauty & art is one which has come of age with many credits associated with it. The industry has grown from the norm to a modernized industry worth millions of naira and Award winning organizations

MISS GREEN FIELD NIGERIA 2017 is a fashion, art and beauty competition for Outstanding  Nigeria models. 


The Aim of this project is to provide a platform for Young,  and Aspiring models to compete and showcase their creativity to Nigerians and also to win a coveted awards at the Grand finale.  

We the Management of Breeze OnTv has come up with a concise and career transforming project Tagged: MGFN2017.    

MISS GREEN FIELD NIGERIA 2017 with the theme #CelebratingWomen #AfricanWoman



GRAND PRICE:
Brand new car MGFN2017
A Vacation Trip
1 year fashion contract
Official presenter for breeze_ontv
International Exposure
Gift item worth #200,000
Feature page on simple magazine
Brand Endorsement

1ST RUNNER UP:
Face of Breeze OnTv 2017
1 Year Makeup Artistry
Gift Item Worth N100,000
I Year Modelling Contract
Free Shopping Vouchers
Official Interview on Simple Magazine
Brand Endorsement


2ND RUNNER UP:
Face of Swiss Pack 2017
Six Months Makeup Artistry
I Year Modelling Contract
Free Shopping Vouchers
Official Interview on Simple Magazine
Brand Endorsement


HOW TO PARTICIPATE
Pay in #5500 to any DIAMOND BANK in Nigeria.
Call 08030827159, 08080884393 for account details.

Come to the Audition venue with your bank teller to obtain ur form

4MORE INFO CONTACT :                                                                      
Call Or Whatsapp: 08030827159, 08080884393.                                    
Email: Breezeontv@gmail.com.                                                                             
Twitter / Instagram : @breeze_ontv
Facebook : breeze ONTV

​​POST LINK:​
​​https://smash9ja.com.ng/2017/07/05/miss-greenfield-nigeria-2017-kicks-off-forms-now-selling-the-search-is-on/​
--
Posted by at 7/07/2017 09:28:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts