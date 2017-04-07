"Mind your business, don't poke your nose into nobody's business" - Reekado Banks replies Falz?

In an Interview that went viral, Falz advised music artistes to stop
promoting fraud with their lyrics. This caused some outrage as some
people called him out for not minding his business. Reekado Banks, also
in an interview with HipTV, has now cautioned people to stop poke nosing
into what doesn't concern them. According to him;
"I
think everybody should be left alone to do whatever you what to do. If
you are doing something illegal, the government would definitely come
for you. But yeah, majorly mind your business. Do what you do, don't
poke your nose into nobody's business." Watch the video below.
No comments:
Post a Comment