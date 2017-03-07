 MicoStarMall.com - Huge US Independence Day Sales July 3-7 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

MicoStarMall.com - Huge US Independence Day Sales July 3-7

Tomorrow (July 4th) is US Independence Day and one of the Biggest Sales day of the year in US. MicoStar Mall is giving customers in Nigeria and Africa direct access to sales at all US stores and free local delivery to any city in Africa.

The sales include stores dealing on men fashion, women fashion, children clothing, auto parts, new/used auto, electronics, department stores, shoes and much more.

MicoStarMall.com is giving their customers in Nigeria and other African countries big discount on shipping for all orders purchased this week. MicoStar Mall is also giving FREE door to door delivery to any city in Nigeria and Africa for all orders placed and paid between July 3-7th! Don't miss this great deal at www.micostarmall.com!
