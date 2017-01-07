Melania Trump returns to the White House to welcome the president of South Korea after defending her husband's vile tweet to MSNBC host

Melania Trump, who has been in New York, returned to Washington DC on Thursday to join her husband in welcoming the South Korean President and his wife to the White House. Her return comes shortly after she defended her husband, Donald Trump's tweets in which he referred to MSNBC Morning Joe host as "crazy", with a low IQ" and that she had been "bleeding from the face" after undergoing a "face lift" when he spent time with her and her fiance co-host Joe Scarborough at Mar-a-Lago over New Year.
Melania's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement: "As the First Lady has stated publicly, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder."
The First family put the vile tweets and all the buzz it generated behind them for a while as they waited for President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook on a red carpet outside the White House. Melania was classy in a fitted blush cocktail dress by Roland Mouret and nude patent Christian Louboutin stilettos.
The US First Couple later escorted the South Korean First Couple into the State Dining Room where Trump gave a speech praising President Jae-in and revealed they planned to have long talks about how to tackle North Korea. Trump congratulated Jae-in on his recent election victory and said that though a lot of people did not expect Jae-in to win, he (Trump) had faith he would win. Jae-in replied by joking that both he and Trump suffered from fake news coverage. Trump seemed to agree with him and he told the journalists present that he hoped they'd heard it.
Jae-in's visit to Washington is significant given the US's growing animosity towards North Korea. President Trump has made public his strategy to get support from the Presidents of South Korea and China to suppress the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. But Unlike Trump who wants to achieve that by isolating North Korea diplomatically and economically, Jae-in believes the solution lies in having a dialogue with Kim Jong Un.
