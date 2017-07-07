Meet the University Of Hull in Lagos and Abuja for on the spot offers for Sept 2017

From performing and production to putting on your own show, this could be your big break. But you don't need to be an artist, performer, director or producer to be involved. There'll be hundreds of important jobs to choose from – which one do you want on your CV?
Find out more about applying to the University of Hull from where you live. Meet our Senior International Development Manager, Felicita Romein and find out about courses, campus life and our studentship discount worth up to £3,500.
On the spot offers can be made to eligible to students who bring original copies of qualifications, passport and references
CONTACT THE INCOUNTRY REPRESENTATIVE:
MOBILE: 07088811962
EMAIL: hull_nigeria@bcie.co.uk
You can register your interest: https://hullng.typeform.com/to/o1okw1
DATE: Monday, 10TH JULY 2017
TIME: 2pm- 4:30pm
VENUE: BCIE Ikeja Office
99 Opebi Road,
Valley View Plaza
3rd Floor
Ikeja
Lagos
DATE: 14TH JULY 2017
TIME: 10am- 12noon
VENUE: BCIE Abuja Office
24B Djibouti Crescent
off Freetown Street
behind Rockview Hotel
the 5th House after Zartech
Wuse 2
Abuja
Contact: 080-6678-8636
