McVitie’s Digestive is 125years old!!! pladis celebrates its star product’s delicious milestone with an Anniversary Promotion

To share this delicious and excitingmilestone with all Nigerians, pladis has announced that it would run aconsumer promotion in Nigeria, from 1st July – 30th September, 2017, where all McVitie’s Digestiveconsumers would stand a chance to win prizes. Hmmm!
A classic case of eating your biscuit and having it. The steps for participating in the promotion are really simple. All you need to do is:
· Buy any of the McVitie’s Digestive 125th Anniversary special promotion packs: 40g, 104g, 208g or 302g
· Look for the white label pasted on any of the special promotion packs
· Scratch the foil on the white label to reveal the unique promotion code
· Text the code on the white label to the SMS short code 55332 to enter the draws for a chance to win any of the promo prizes
Once you have done this, you would stand a chance of winning any of the promotion cash or airtime prizes. Every month for each of the 3months of the promotion, a cash prize of
N1, 000,000 would be won by 1 person; N500, 000 would be given to
2 persons; and N200, 000would be won by 5 persons. In addition, tens of
thousands of people would also win airtime of N100,
N200, and N500 denominations throughout the promotion, with winners emerging every
day from Monday to Friday for 12weeks.
So what are you waiting for? Go buy your favourite McVitie’s Digestive biscuit, enjoy the delicious taste, and participate in the promotion. In the next few weeks, we could be featuring you as one of the millionaire winners, after you receive that life changing phone call from McVitie’s Digestive, confirming you as one of their 125th anniversary promotion winners.
